Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 3.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

