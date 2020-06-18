Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 160.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $10,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 1,833,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Range Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 1,527,246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

NYSE RRC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

