Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 334,423 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334,423 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

