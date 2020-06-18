Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,368,345 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,368,345 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Western Union worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.