Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Qiagen worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Qiagen by 1,343.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,316,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

