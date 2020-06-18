Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $128.72 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

