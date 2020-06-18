Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 532.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Middleby were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

MIDD opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

