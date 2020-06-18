Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $111,000 Stock Position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2,339.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,182,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in J C Penney by 208.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,617,460 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,128 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 879,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get J C Penney alerts:

JCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of JCP opened at $0.39 on Thursday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.