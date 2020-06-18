Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 187,607 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,607 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth $297,903,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 96.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,334,000 after buying an additional 3,996,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $510,745,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 395.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

