Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,544 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

SAVE stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

