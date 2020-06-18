Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $117,000 in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

