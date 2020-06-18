Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 166,636 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166,636 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 322,309 shares of company stock worth $10,564,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. Barclays dropped their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

