Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 1,193 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Assurant by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

