Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,189 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $191.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.30. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

