Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

