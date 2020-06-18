Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 264,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,591,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Life Storage by 53.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $6,358,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.