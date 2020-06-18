Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

