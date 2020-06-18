Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Realogy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 262,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 197,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realogy by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

