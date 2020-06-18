Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $144,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

HWC stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

