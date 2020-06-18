Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 10,223 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

