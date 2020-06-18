Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.05 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $125,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,867 shares of company stock worth $33,337,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

