43,184 Shares in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after buying an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,588,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

