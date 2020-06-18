Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

