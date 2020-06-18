Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in News by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in News by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWS. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

News stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

