Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 2,275.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,489,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STOR opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

