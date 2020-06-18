Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) by 408,720.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yirendai were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Yirendai presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

YRD opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Yirendai Ltd – has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $434.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08. The company had revenue of $339.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.08 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

