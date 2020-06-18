Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 277.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

