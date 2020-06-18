Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Glaukos Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 100.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after buying an additional 2,922,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 624,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 38.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 667,947 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

