SunTrust Banks Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,900. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.