Novan Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Novan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

