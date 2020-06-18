Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a report released on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

DUK stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

