Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfenex Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfenex in a report released on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

PFNX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfenex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

