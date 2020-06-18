Piper Sandler Comments on American Express’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

AXP stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

