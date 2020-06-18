FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:T)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.38.

TSE T opened at C$23.20 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Earnings History and Estimates for TELUS (TSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfenex Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfenex Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on American Express’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on American Express’ Q3 2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark
MCCORMICK & CO /SH Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
MCCORMICK & CO /SH Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Aethlon Medical Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Aethlon Medical Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
FactSet Research Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
FactSet Research Systems Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report