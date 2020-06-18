FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.
TSE T opened at C$23.20 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 83.70%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.