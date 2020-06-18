MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $174.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $180.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

