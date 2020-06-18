Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Earnings History for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

