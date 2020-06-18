FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.85-10.15 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $300.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.01. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $318.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.77.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

