INSCAPE (INQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th.

INQ stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. INSCAPE has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57.

INSCAPE Company Profile

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

