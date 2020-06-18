INSCAPE (INQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th.
INQ stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. INSCAPE has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57.
INSCAPE Company Profile
