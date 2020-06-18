Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WOR opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

