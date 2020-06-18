Actuant (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect Actuant to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.
Actuant Company Profile
Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.