Actuant (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect Actuant to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Gabelli raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

