Stratus Properties (STRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 million, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.68.

STRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

