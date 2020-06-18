MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MKC.V opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 12 month low of $113.12 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

