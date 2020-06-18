GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GMS opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Stephens reduced their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,560.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

