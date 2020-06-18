FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Increased by Analyst

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $630.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.20 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

