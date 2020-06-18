SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNX stock opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

