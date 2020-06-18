ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 25th.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IWSY opened at $0.35 on Thursday. ImageWare Systems has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ImageWare Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.