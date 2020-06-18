Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a report released on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of SA opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.28 million, a P/E ratio of -114.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 889.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

