Piper Sandler Comments on Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

VLY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric P. Edelstein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.