Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Southern in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

NYSE SO opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

