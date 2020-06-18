Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.31 Million

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $102.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.12 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $72.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $394.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.82 million to $399.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $464.60 million, with estimates ranging from $443.68 million to $479.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.60. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $160.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.